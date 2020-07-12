‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ leads weekend box office 23 years after reissue

“The Empire Strikes Back” is the fifth chronological film in the “Star Wars” series, although it is the second in the original trilogy. Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew and Frank Oz, it is highly regarded as the best film in the “Star Wars” saga and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2010.