Watch Dua Lipa light up ‘Saturday Night Live’ with two ‘Future Nostalgia’ hits

In what is hopefully a trend for the coming months, Dua Lipa finally got to perform the songs from her multiple-Grammy-nominated album “Future Nostalgia” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend -- some eight months after her originally scheduled appearance on the show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Accompanied by four dancers, she delivered tightly rehearsed takes on the album’s singles “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” dressed in a leopard-print bustier on the former and an enormous white feathery hat for the latter, which undulated like a jellyfish. She wore that outfit for the (masked) all-cast farewell at the end of the show, which may have helped with social distancing.