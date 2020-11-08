On ‘SNL,’ Host Dave Chappelle talks Trump, COVID-19, mass shootings in monologue

He also referenced the last time he hosted and how bad it felt for many people who had just learned Hillary Clinton would not be the 45th president. Then, he took part in a sketch that showed a group of friends watching the results roll in together, starting out cocky but growing more and more confused and agitated -- except for Chappelle’s character and a surprise guest appearance by Chris Rock, who saw it coming. Now, he implored people to remember that half the country feels like that now and that being a humble winner is important. But he also pointed out that the life expectancy of white America is dropping due to drug addiction and suicide. Addressing the “white anguish” that comes with feeling like no one understands, he said he promises he does know how that feels.