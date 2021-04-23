Shock G, ‘Humpty Hump’ of Digital Underground, dies at 57

Shock G and Chopmaster J formed the group with Kenny K in the late 1980s and broke through in 1989 with “The Humpty Dance,” the video for which featured Shock G in his Humpty guise. Their debut album, “Sex Packets,” which also featured the hit “Doowutchyalike,” followed in 1990, as did the EP. However, the follow-up, “Sons of the P,” met with less success and while the group continued into the ’00s, its moment had largely passed. The group’s most recent release, a live album, dropped in 2008. However, Shock G was extremely an active producer, working with Dr. Dre, Bobby Brown, 2Pac and others.