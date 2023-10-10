A ‘Seinfeld’ reunion? Jerry Seinfeld hints that divisive finale might get a redo

From left, Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld" show pose with their Emmys for outstanding comedy series on Sept. 19, 1993, in Pasadena, California. (Scott Flynn/AFP/Scott Flynn/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

More than 25 years after the finale of “Seinfeld,” it seems the beloved sitcom might be getting a second ending.

When asked if he liked the ending of “Seinfeld” during a stand-up set on Saturday night, Jerry Seinfeld told a Boston audience that he “has a little secret” about the finale of the show.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to big cheers. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

In 2018, the comedian teased on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that a “Seinfeld” revival was “possible,” but he did not further elaborate.

In the finale of “Seinfeld,” Jerry (Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) are arrested and locked up in prison. More than 76 million people tuned in live, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history, but the series’ final episode received quite a lot of backlash, with Seinfeld himself expressing regret over the ending in the years following.

“Seinfeld” received a quasi-reboot in 2009, when Seinfeld and David staged a revival of the NBC sitcom within the world of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In Season 7 of the HBO comedy, Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and Richards star in a multi-episode arc that reunites the actors a decade after the finale of “Seinfeld” to shoot a special episode.

It’s possible that whatever Seinfeld is teasing is related to the upcoming 12th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which has been filmed but does not yet have a release date.

Seinfeld and Alexander reprised the roles of Jerry and George once again in a 2014 Super Bowl commercial that took place at the iconic Tom’s Restaurant set.