Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Here is the list of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film

Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Television

Drama ensemble: “The White Lotus.”

Comedy ensemble: “Abbott Elementary.”

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”

Stunt ensemble: “Stranger Things”