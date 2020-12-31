How the Rose Parade will look different (and not be a parade) on New Year’s Day 2021

“As we worked with our broadcast partners to put the show together we filmed it in a variety of segments that will be pieced together and the broadcasters have the ability to use their discretion in how they want that show to look,” said David Eads, Executive Director/CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. “Because it was important that each broadcaster have a show original to their network. And then we also had left time for our broadcast partners to insert their talent and gave them time to insert segments that they might want to do. The show was produced in a very flexible manner, what you see on ABC will not probably be exactly what you see on NBC or Univision.”