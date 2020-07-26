Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa and more remember Regis Philbin: ‘There has never been anyone like him’

“There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis,” she wrote on Instagram. “I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly -- a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day. I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace. I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”