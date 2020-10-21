Report: Quibi is shutting down after failing to find a buyer

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Katzenberg was exploring “strategic options” for Quibi including a potential sale. Katzenberg pitched a sale of the company -- which has about 500,000 paying customers -- to Apple, WarnerMedia and Facebook but was rebuffed, The Information reported earlier this month. Katzenberg also struck out in his attempt to sell Quibi’s programming rights to companies including NBCUniversal and Facebook, per The Information’s story this week. NBCU was “put off by the fact that Quibi doesn’t own many of the shows it puts on its platform,” according to today’s Journal article.