‘Palm Springs’ ending explained: What really happened? And what’s up with those dinosaurs?

As the film nears its end, Sarah tells Nyles she has learned of a way the two might finally break out of the endless loop — by detonating an explosion at the very moment they cross the time horizon that normally resets them back to the day's beginning. Nyles, who has fallen in love with Sarah, is initially reluctant to go along with her plan, fearing they could end up dead or somehow eternally separated on different timelines. But ultimately he agrees to take a leap with her into the unknown, and together the two enter the cave. After Sarah affirms her own love for Nyles, they are enveloped in an explosion and the screen cuts to black.