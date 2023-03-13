Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ has 2 acting awards so far, including a first for Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Two hours into the Oscars broadcast on ABC-TV, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has picked up two awards, in both of the supporting acting categories. The film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert entered a big favorite for the night of film recognition, with 11 nominations, and is a front-runner for best picture.

The 95th Academy Awards are currently being presented at a ceremony in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday, put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel was more or less guaranteed to reference “the slap” in his opening monologue, which he first did about 10 minutes in: “We have nominees from every corner of Dublin,” Kimmel said. “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

Less than three minutes later, he was a little more direct: “We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel said. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.” Smith won his best actor Oscar not long after the slap.

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Quan, beloved for his roles as Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “Goonies,” had all but given up acting before being cast in the movie, he said.

His win, among the most expected of the night, was nevertheless one of the ceremony’s most moving moments. The audience — including his “Temple of Doom” director, Steven Spielberg — gave Quan a standing ovation as he fought back tears.

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe it’s happening,” said Quan.

Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar, for actress in a supporting role, also in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Her emotional speech thanked her collaborators in the film with “we just won an Oscar together,” as well as her actor parents, nominated but never winners. “I just won an Oscar!”

When “An Irish Goodbye” won for best live action short, filmmakers and soon the entire theater sang “Happy Birthday” to star James Martin, who turned 31 on Sunday. Martin has Down syndrome, and his story — from Starbucks barista to the Oscar stage — has captured the imagination of many in recent weeks.

Kimmel, hosting for the third time, made frequent fun of the telecast’s length, including with a joke about Sunday’s time change.

“I know we lost an hour because of daylight saving time but I spoke to the producers and good news: We’ve added that hour into the telecast,” Kimmel said.

The German-language WWI epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” — Netflix’s top contender this year — has taken four awards as the academy heaped honors on the craft of the harrowing anti-war film. It won for cinematography, production design, score and best international film.

This story is updating.

Winners and nominees of the 95th Academy Awards

BEST PICTURE:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

DIRECTING:

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” from Germany

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM: “The Elephant Whisperers”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: “Navalny”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

PRODUCTION DESIGN: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

CINEMATOGRAPHY: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

COSTUME DESIGN: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM: “An Irish Goodbye”

MUSIC, ORIGINAL SCORE: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

MUSIC, ORIGINAL SONG:

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

VISUAL EFFECTS: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

FILM EDITING:

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: “The Whale”