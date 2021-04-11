Chloé Zhao wins top Directors Guild award for ‘Nomadland,’ cementing Oscar status

Accepting, like all the winners, over Zoom, Zhao used her entire speech to pay heartfelt tribute to each of her fellow nominees. To “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell, Zhao said, “You’re in such control of your craft, and with such unique voice. I can’t wait to see what thought provoking journey you’re gonna take us on next.” She told “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung that his film “touched me on such a personal level.” After calling “The Trial of the Chicago 7” director Aaron Sorkin “a poet,” Zhao said, “I can feel my heart beating with yours when I watch your film.” And Zhao said that all of the movies from “Mank” director David Fincher are a “master class,” but her biggest discovery about him was more personal: “You are also super funny, I just found out!”