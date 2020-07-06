Nick Cordero, Broadway actor, dies at 41 after coronavirus complications

Cordero first hit the Broadway stage for “Rock of Ages” in 2012 as Dennis and Record Company Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” He also appeared as Earl in “Waitress,” leaving to play Sonny in “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award.