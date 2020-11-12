‘The Masked Singer’ reveals the identity of the Snow Owls

Song: “Piece of My Heat,” by Janis Joplin Panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Jewel, Demi Lovato Friend clue: “The Sun is actually golden. She has at least one single that was certified gold.” Friend voice-over: “Like so many people, the last few months of isolation have been challenging for me and Sun. We tried to make the most of our unexpected time off by taking our RV on road trips. Though I’m always wasting fuel blasting the AC because she’s always so dang hot! We realized we don’t need much to be happy, we just need each other. But I know Sun misses entertaining people. She’s never taken this long of a break from spreading her light to the rest of the world.” Previous songs: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo; “Praying,” by Kesha Previous panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, Carrie Underwood