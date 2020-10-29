‘The Masked Singer’ reveals the identity of the Lips

Song: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell (although really by Kate Bush, kind of lame that they credited it to Maxwell) Strength: Morel support Weakness: Music festivals Voice-over: “How does a mushroom grow up to be a healer and a scholar? I started up underground. Young, scrappy and funky. I started out in the rat race, at a job that might surprise you. Them the world turned upside down, and I got my shot to turn a hobby into a career. At first the suits didn’t understand me. I kept growing and grinding until someone said yes to this. And finally I got to be in the shroom where it happens. Now I’m able to rise up and let others grow. It may have been a broken road to get here, but it means the world to share my story on this stage.” Panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean