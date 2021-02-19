The Fat Boys’ Prince Markie Dee, who produced hits for Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, dies at 52

The Brookyn-spawned group -- Morales, Darren Robinson (The Human Beat Box) and Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski) -- came up under the tutelage of Kurtis Blow and benefitted from his association with Russell Simmons, one of the key executives of the early hip-hop world (although word at the time had it that Madonna originally wanted the Fat Boys to open her 1985 “Like a Virgin” tour but Simmons hustled in his new act the Beastie Boys instead). Originally known as the Disco 3, they embraced their plus-sized physiques and made an immediate splash with their self-titled debut album. The group was a highlight of the legendary “Fresh Fest” tours of 1984 and ’85, which also featured Blow, Run-DMC, Whodini and, on the second tour, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Far from a one-hit wonder, the group had a steady string of gold albums, with 1987′s “Crushin’” (their debut for the PolyGram-affiliated label Tin Pan Apple) going platinum. Morales was also one of the first hip-hop stars of Latin descent.