Lyle Waggoner, ‘Carol Burnett Show’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ star, dies at 84

Many of Waggoner's roles centered on him being a good-looking guy, which he played up in humor on "The Carol Burnett Show." When Burnett took the stage at the top of her shows to take questions from the audience, it was not uncommon for the asker to want Waggoner to come out and give hugs. But his looks led him to print work, as well, and he was the first male centerfold in Playgirl in 1973.