Thank you, Kenny Rogers, for the greatest karaoke duet ever: ‘Islands in the Stream’

For married karaoke couples of a certain age, performing "Islands in the Stream" together is akin to making a very public renewal of their vows. For younger singers, even a semi-ironic duet of "Islands" allows them to express and confront the kind of heavy sentiment — "I can't live without you if the love was gone" — that are often easier to sing than to say aloud. It's a song you can perform to one another with a kiss or a wink — and only you and your partner will know what you're really feeling.