Kaley Cuoco isn’t just ‘the girl next door.’ And she’s out to prove it

Being at the top of the call sheet as well as a producer, Cuoco came to set with her signature sunny disposition and a palpable air of confidence about their pandemic protocols. “We really did feel that, because we were one of the first shows back on its feet, there were a lot of eyes on us, so we wanted to make sure we were taking every step correctly,” she said. “I knew I needed to show leadership, because everyone who was coming back was — I mean, this sounds dramatic, but really, though — risking their lives to work.”