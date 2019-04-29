John Singleton, Oscar-nominated director of 'Boyz N the Hood,' dies following stroke

“Boyz N the Hood” filmmaker John Singleton died Monday at the age of 51 after being taken off life support, according to a statement from Singleton’s family. Singleton’s family members directed doctors to do so after the Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter had a stroke earlier this month.

Though he worked across three decades in film and television, Singleton struggled to measure up to the success of his remarkable 1991 debut feature, “Boyz N the Hood.” Years earlier, as an intern on “The Arsenio Hall Show,” he met NWA member Ice Cube backstage. They became friends, and Ice Cube eventually co-starred in the film that made Singleton’s career possible.

Many who saw it in the summer of ’91 carry vivid memories of certain scenes, 28 years later.

For me it’s the moment in “Boys N the Hood” when the girl in her bedroom, doing her homework, flinches at the sound of nearby gunshots in her South Central LA neighborhood — the area where Singleton grew up and knew intimately.

There are dozens of such moments in the drama, each carefully deployed to give audiences a sense of what these people live with every day. With his startlingly good debut (he was 23 when he made it for Columbia Pictures, straight out of USC film school), Singleton delivered a gripping hybrid of personal expression and multiplex satisfaction. “Boyz N the Hood” grossed nearly 10 times its modest $6.5 million in production costs. All sorts of audiences responded to its story of gang warfare and family conflict, to Cuba Gooding Jr., to Ice Cube, to everyone on the screen.

Laurence Fishburne as Furious, exhorting his son to fight gentrification and “keep this neighborhood black”; the simultaneous excitement and dread Singleton gave the violent confrontations and fatalities throughout; everything in the film felt urgent, even the dialogue that owed more to the movies than to life.

The social-protest streak in “Boyz” recalled the best of early 1930s Warner Brothers pictures. The movie rewarded Singleton with Oscar nominations for his screenplay and his direction. He was the first African-American director so nominated and remains the youngest directing nominee in Oscar history.

Singleton worked for nearly 30 years after that. But filmmakers who score with their first full-length feature often become their own fiercest competition in the eyes of the media and, perhaps, the public. Matching or exceeding that initial achievement is all but impossible. And although Singleton’s debut triumph caught one of those rare industry micro-waves made possible by other African-American filmmakers’ hits — Robert Townsend’s “Hollywood Shuffle” in 1987, Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” in 1989 — in the end Singleton had to re-prove his talent and renegotiate the Hollywood shuffle with each new project.

“They ain’t letting the black people tell the stories,” he told students at Loyola Marymount University in 2014. “They want black people to be who they want them to be, as opposed to what they are. … When you try to make (a film) homogenized, when you try to make it appeal to everybody, then you don’t have anything that’s special.”

His career, he said, owed more than he could say to onetime Columbia Pictures producer Stephanie Allain. She “kicked and screamed to get ‘Boyz N The Hood’ made,” he told the students. “Those people don’t exist anymore, whether they’re black, white or whatever.”

If conditions are less dire now, five years after that speech, the tragedy is obvious: Singleton isn’t around to benefit. He made nine theatrical features in 20 years: “Boyz” (1991), “Poetic Justice” with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur (1993); “Higher Learning” (1995); “Rosewood” (1997); the Samuel L. Jackson “Shaft” remake (2000); “Baby Boy,” which handed Taraji P. Henson an early, juicy role (2001); “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003); “Four Brothers” (2005), a loose update of the old John Wayne vehicle “The Sons of Katie Elder”; and “Abduction” (2011), designed to do the impossible: make a standalone movie star out of “Twilight” alum Taylor Lautner.

Singleton got three years out of his final TV project, for which he served as executive producer: “Snowfall,” focused on the crack cocaine epidemic in Reagan-era South Central LA. Through fertile periods and fallow stretches, he championed all sorts of filmmakers coming up behind him. Like a lot of film critics, I’m guessing, my favorite encounters with Singleton tended to be on the street, during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where various projects he either directed or produced made their premieres.

“Boyz N the Hood,” he said, came from his own life but also from his impressions of the coming-of-age movies he loved. Rob Reiner’s “Stand by Me” was one. Argentine-Brazilian director Hector Babenco’s “Pixote” was another, along with Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows.” All were “films about young men going through different things in various cultures.” “Boyz N the Hood,” I suspect, has joined that list for new generations of storytellers — writers and directors eager to communicate the mess and joy of their lives, and the lives of others, and build themselves the sort of career that wasn’t fully available to Singleton himself.

The director is survived by three daughters, Hadar Busia-Singleton, Cleopatra Singleton and Justice Maya Singleton, and a son, Maasai Mohandas Singleton.

