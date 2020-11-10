Blue Ivy Carter to narrate ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, from Chicago’s Matthew A. Cherry

The 8-year-old Carter already has numerous accolades under her belt. She won the BET Her Award in 2020 for the song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest recipient of a BET Award. She also nabbed an NAACP Image Award for the same single, which is a collaboration with Beyonce, WizKid and Saint Jhn. Carter also appeared in Beyonce’s visual album “Black Is King,” which debuted on Disney Plus in July. With Carter’s audiobook performance, there’s a chance she could contend for a Grammy nomination for spoken word. Her mother has 24 Grammy Awards and her father has 22.