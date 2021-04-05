‘Grey’s Anatomy’ casts Robert I. Mesa as first indigenous doctor on the show

Chee was introduced as part of the new class of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, who are embarking on their careers as doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first episode, Chee was hazed by neurosurgeon Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), and forced to do data entry -- only to discover that the reason it wasn’t working was that all of the patients had died of COVID. He will be featured in several more episodes this season.