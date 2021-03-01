Golden Globes 2021: The full winners list

The British royal family crashed Hollywood’s biggest night for television and film. “The Crown” took home the Golden Globe for best TV drama, in addition to giving leads Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles, their first Globes. “The Crown’s” Gillian Anderson also won for supporting actress in a TV series.
The streamer behind the hit series, Netflix, which commanded the competition with 42 nominations and 10 wins, also landed a pair of nods with chess-prodigy drama “The Queen’s Gambit,” which was named best limited series and earned its star Anya Taylor-Joy the actress in a limited series prize.
The telecast was dominated by streaming services. Amazon’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” nabbed the best motion picture comedy or musical prize and Sacha Baron Cohen took home the acting trophy for his title role in the film.
In a historic night, “Nomadland” scored best motion picture drama, making history for its director and producer Chloé Zhao. She became only the second woman and first woman of color to win best director. Other big winners include Andra Day for actress in a movie drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Chadwick Boseman for the actor in the same category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” “Schitt’s Creek” was named best TV comedy and earned star Catherine O’Hara a victory as well. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies.
Sunday’s 78th Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA’s first-ever bicoastal and virtual show, was hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey emceed live from the Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler hosted from the Globes’ usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Here’s the full winners list
Best Motion Picture - Drama
“Nomadland”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Director - Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
Best Television Series - Drama
“The Crown”
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
“Minari”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
“Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin - “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
“Soul”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)