Golden Globes nominations: Dick Cheney biopic 'Vice,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' lead

Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" swooped in to lead nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, narrowly edging Bradley Cooper's tear-jerking revival "A Star Is Born," the interracial road-trip drama "Green Book" and the period romp "The Favourite."
"Vice" topped all contenders Thursday with a surprising six nominations, including best picture, comedy. "A Star Is Born," ''Green Book" and "The Favourite" trailed close behind with five nominations each.
While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 88 mostly lesser-known freelance film journalists, is known for its quirkier selections and categorizations ("Get Out" last year slotted in as a comedy), few saw the resounding success of "Vice" coming.
The Annapurna Pictures release, starring Christian Bale as the former vice president, is a highly critical portrait of the former vice president (played by a barely recognizable Christian Bale, who was also nominated) that portrays Cheney as a power-hungry, behind-the-scenes tyrant. It arrives in theaters Dec. 25.
Joining "A Star Is Born" in the best picture, drama, category was: 'Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "If Beale Street Could Talk." Up for best picture, comedy, alongside "Vice" are "The Favourite," ''Green Book," ''Mary Poppins Returns" and "Crazy Rich Asians."
The nominations, announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, were presented by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater.
The nominees for best animated film were: "Incredibles 2," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mirai," ''Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Curiously, the Hollywood Foreign Press doesn't consider foreign-language films for best film, so Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix drama "Roma" was left out of the Globes' top category. It was still nominated for best screenplay, best director and best foreign language film.
The other nominees for best foreign language film were "Capernaum," ''Girl," ''Never Look Away" and "Shoplifters" — a field that notably left off one of the year's most acclaimed films: Pawel Pawlikowski's "Cold War."
The ratings for last January's broadcast, hosted by Seth Meyers and graced with an impassioned speech by Oprah Winfrey, dipped 5 percent with approximately 19 million viewers. As the first major award show following the Harvey Weinstein revelations and subsequent launch of the #MeToo movement, the usually more frivolous ceremony had an atypical edge of seriousness. In a demonstration organized by the then-just-founded Time's Up, many women wore black on the red carpet.
Whether this year will return the Globes to their more lighthearted celebrations will rest partly with its unexpected pairing of Andy Samberg and "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh, who on Thursday was nominated for best actress in a TV series drama. They were announced Wednesday as hosts to the Jan. 6 ceremony, to be broadcast live on NBC.
See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
Connie Britton ("Dirty John")
Laura Dern ("The Tale")
Regina King ("Seven Seconds")
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
"Barry" (HBO)
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"Kidding" (Showtime)
"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
"Capernaum"
"Girl"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma"
"Shoplifters"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas
Daniel Bruhl
Darren Criss
Benedict Cumberbatch
Hugh Grant
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami ("A Quiet Place")
Alexandre Desplat ("Isle of Dogs")
Ludwig Göransson ("Black Panther")
Justin Hurwitz ("First Man")
Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns")
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television"The Alienist" (TNT)
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)
"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
"A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionAlan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")
Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")
Adam McKay ("Vice")
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell
Candice Bergen
Alison Brie
Rachel Brosnahan
Debra Messing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)
Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe ("Outlander")
Elisabeth Moss ("Handmaid's Tale")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Julia Roberts ("Homecoming")
Keri Russell ("The Americans")
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale ("Vice")
Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Mary Poppins Returns")
Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")
Robert Redford ("The Old Man & the Gun")
John C. Reilly ("Stan & Ollie")
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper
Alfonso Cuaron
Peter Farrelly
Spike Lee
Adam McKay
Best Television Series - Drama
“The Americans”
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams
Claire Foy
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)
“Requiem For A Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman
Stephan James
Richard Madden
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali
Timothee Chalamet
Adam Driver
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close
Lady Gaga
Nicole Kidman
Melissa McCarthy
Rosamund Pike
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt
Olivia Colman
Elsie Fisher
Charlize Theron
Constance Wu
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Lucas Hedges
Rami Malek
John David Washington
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Vice”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
