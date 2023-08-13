“Barbie” continues to shatter records nearly a month after the Malibu icon first graced the big screen. The Greta Gerwig comedy has earned $1.18 billion at the worldwide box office and now ranks as the second highest-grossing release in the history of Warner Bros. Internationally, the film earned $45.1 million from 75 markets to bring its foreign gross to a sizzling $657.6 million. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the movie, which has become the top earning movie from a female filmmaker, passing “Frozen II,” which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

Elsewhere, “Meg 2: The Trench” earned $43.7 million from 75 overseas territories, taking the sequel’s international total to $202.8 million. Warner Bros. produced the film about a prehistoric shark who meets its match in Jason Statham (when will these primordial creatures learn that you can’t lay a dorsal fin on the Transporter).

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” continues to impress at the global box office, adding $32 million to its haul to bring its international total to $385 million. The R-rated drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the atomic bomb, has earned an impressive $649 million worldwide. It ranks as the highest-grossing World War II film in history, surpassing “Saving Private Ryan” and Nolan’s earlier look at the conflict, “Dunkirk.”

Columbia Pictures’ “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” began its international rollout with $10.7 million from 30 major markets. It did particularly well in France, where it earned $2.3 million, followed by the U.K. with $1.3 million, and Australia and Germany with $1 million apiece. The adaptation of the Playstation video game opens in the U.S. on Aug. 25.