300 drive-in theaters to show original Garth Brooks concert

Country music legend Garth Brooks has announced plans to stage a concert that will be screened at more than 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27.
“I’ve missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a statement, noting the concert event will be “old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Ticketmaster posted on its site that theaters carrying the concert will begin to be announced Monday at 12 p.m. Eastern. Tickets go on sale June 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern. The concert will start at dusk, rain or shine, priced at $100 per car or truck (includes as many people as there are legal seatbelts, but with a maximum of 6 people).
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the CDC as well as all state and local health mandates, according to a news release.
“We can all be back doing our thing again…following all the rules…but in a larger number than we ever expected,” Brooks said. “It’s gonna be cool.”