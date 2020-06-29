Review: At $100 per car, was Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert worth leaving the house for?

That’s in large part because the sound mix at drive-ins is basically homemade. Our group tuned into the hyper-local FM station using an old-school boom box, which sounded good enough if you were sitting right next to it, with the speakers aimed directly at you. But there were four of us, and we sat two by two on either side of the boom box, and I was on the end, so what I heard from there was a muddy and echo-y chorus of battery-operated radios and car stereos. The most apt comparison I can come up with is this: You know when you leave a concert at an outdoor amphitheater before it’s over, and you can still hear the music playing when you get to your car? There; that’s what it sounded like for me.