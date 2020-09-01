Commentary: 5 lessons the VMAs can teach the 2020 Emmys about COVID-era award shows

The VMAs telecast chose not to show the nominees as their names were announced. Instead, the moment the winners were announced, they strolled before the camera or videos of their speeches popped up. This gave the strong impression that winners knew in advance, which may have been deemed a necessity by the production but removes the moment of drama that defines awards season: those fleeting seconds of anticipation on the nominees’ faces, followed by the winner’s real-time reaction. One would expect the more-traditional Emmys to stick with trying to televise that moment live, despite the logistical problems it surely creates. At an in-person venue, this might mean a separate holding area for each nominee in a category, complete with camera setup, to adhere to social distancing. (Those not in attendance could appear via video conference.) It’s the element of surprise that comes with the winning (or losing) moment that the VMAs missed entirely.