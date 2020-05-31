xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Christo, artist known for massive, fleeting displays, dies

Associated Press
May 31, 2020 5:20 PM

Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, has died. He was 84.

His death was announced on Twitter and the artist's web page. No cause of death was given.

In 1969, Christo wrapped the Museum of Contemporary Art when it was located at a former site.
(HANDOUT)

Along with his late wife Jeanne-Claude, the artists careers were defined by the massive, ambitious art projects that quickly disappeared soon after they were erected. In 2001, he installed more than 7,500 vinyl gates in New York’s Central Park and and wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminum sheen in 1995.

The statement said the artist’s next project, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, is slated to appear in September in Paris as planned.

An aeriel view of Central Park as "The Gate" exhibit by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude spread for miles along the paths of the park in New York City.
(STEPHANIE LENHOF)
Christo and Jeanne-Claude's "Valley Curtain" in the Grand Hogback area of Colorado, 1970-72.
(Wolfgang Volz)

