Chris D’Elia dropped by talent representatives at CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment

D’Elia has faced rebuke from many in the comedy world since the allegations against him surfaced. Whitney Cummings, who costarred with him for two years on her NBC sitcom “Whitney,” said she was “devastated and enraged” by D’Elia’s “pattern of predatory behavior.” Amy Schumer also took to Instagram to express her feelings, applauding the bravery of women who were speaking out about “the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians” and others, “[e]specially the ones who aren’t of legal age to consent.”