STX's supernatural thriller "Brahms: The Boy II," this weekend's other new release, generated $6 million from 2,151 venues, on par with expectations. Overseas, the horror film pulled in another $2.22 million for a global start of $8.22 million. Opening weekend crowds for "Brahms: The Boy II" skewed female (53%), while 56% were under the age of 25. The standalone sequel to 2016's "The Boy" -- starring Katie Holmes -- cost $10 million. STX reports that its exposure on the film is under $3 million after foreign pre-sales, meaning it should be financially successful for the studio.