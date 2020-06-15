Book Critics Circle officials resign, citing privacy breach

The NBCC has not announced a replacement for Hertzel, and no board member is currently authorized to speak for the organization. The falling out at the NBCC continues an industry reckoning that pre-dates the recent protests. The year began with several board members of the Romance Writers of America leaving or being forced out because of criticism over its lack of diversity. One of the year's best-selling novels, Jeanine Cummins' “American Dirt,” was strongly criticized for offering a stereotypical portrait of Mexican immigrants. The publisher, Macmillan, has promised to hire and publish more Latinos.