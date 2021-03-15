Who run the Grammys? Beyoncé sets new record for women

Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, also performed, bringing a throwback R&B vibe to the show with their smooth new single, “Leave the Door Open.” Dua Lipa, who won best pop vocal album, proved her pop star status with a performance of her hits “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” where she was joined by the DaBaby, who was an all-star during his own performance of his guitar-tinged rap hit “Rockstar,” flipping the song for an exceptional live rendition featuring R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, a skilled violinist and background singers. And country singer Mickey Guyton – the first Black female nominated for best country solo performance – gave an impressive performance of her song “Black Like Me.”