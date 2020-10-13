AMC Theatres could run out of cash by the end of 2020, early 2021

The theater chain noted that attendance at the 494 of its 598 U.S. locations that it has opened in recent weeks is down approximately 85%. Cinemas in major markets such as Los Angeles and New York City are still closed due to COVID-19, and attendance in reopened states is limited due to social distancing restrictions. The theater business is also suffering from a lack of compelling blockbusters to screen, with movies such as “Soul” and “No Time to Die” getting delayed or moved to streaming platforms. Studios believe that it’s not profitable enough to release pricey movies when the coronavirus infection rates continue to climb in the U.S. and Europe. They also argue that it’s untenable to debut a major release when movie theaters are closed in major cities.