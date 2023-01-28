T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach depart ABC News following relationship scandal

Amy Robach, left, and T.J. Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City on May 17, 2022, in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the ABC News anchors who reportedly became romantically involved last year, are leaving the network.

“After several conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a representative for the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Holmes, 45 and Robach, 49, were the co-hosts of the daily program “GMA3: What You Need to Know” since 2020 and regularly appeared on “Good Morning America.”

The duo were removed from the show in December while ABC conducted an internal review of their relationship, which surfaced in tabloid reports.

Holmes and Robach have each been married to their respective spouses — attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue — since 2010. Holmes has recently filed for divorce while Robach is separated from Shue.

ABC News President Kim Godwin had previously told her staff that the consensual relationship between Holmes and Robach is “not a violation of company policy.” Her initial reason for taking them off the air was that the news surrounding the couple had become a distraction.

Holmes has been with ABC News since 2014 after stints with CNN and BET. Robach joined ABC News in 2014, serving as news anchor for “Good Morning America” and co-anchor of the prime time news magazine “20/20.” She had been with NBC, working at “Today.”

ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, and journalists DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, have filled in on “GMA 3: What You Need to Know” opposite regular co-host Jennifer Ashton since Holmes and Robach were taken off.