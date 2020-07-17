Review: ‘30 Rock’ reunion: A funny, blatant commercial for NBC’s ‘amazing streaming service’ Peacock

Of all the shows NBC could have called upon to anchor this advertising play, "30 Rock" makes the most sense. Throughout its seven-season run, the show always made a point of poking fun at its network even (especially) as it had to indulge the demands of corporate synergy. Jack's commitment to innovation still tended to fall in the NBC model of, as he once put it, "making it 1997 again through science or magic." (At one point, this manifests in him trying to digitally insert Jerry Seinfeld into every single NBC show, much to Seinfeld's helpless fury.) Fake "30 Rock" shows like "America's Kidz Got Singing" and "MILF Island" were purposefully ridiculous at the time, but frankly, seem less unlikely with every passing day. "30 Rock" knew its place in the NBC firmament -- a relatively lower-rated critical darling fighting for relevance opposite behemoths like "The Biggest Loser" -- and constantly made fun of itself with game self-awareness. Most of it was in good fun, but every so often, "30 Rock" wove in a plot about its corporate overlords that felt a bit more pointed.