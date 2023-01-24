Here’s the complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees

Riz Ahmed, left, and Allison Williams speak at the 95th Academy Awards nomination ceremony on Jan. 24, 2023, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”

Advertisement

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Advertisement

Best director: “Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985″ (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red.”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Advertisement

Original song: “Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Documentary feature: “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “A House Made of Splinters”; “Navalny.”

Original screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Adapted screenplay: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Living,”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Women Talking.”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár.”

Costume design: “Babylon”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: “Elvis”: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

Advertisement

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; “My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it.”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase.”

Film editing: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans.”

Makeup and hairstyling: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Elvis”; “The Whale.”