‘Saturday Night Live’ cast and Chris Rock reflect on ‘Crazy’ COVID year in season finale

The audience for the show changed over the course of the season, as well. This episode was the first one with a full (and fully vaccinated audience). Not only did they have to wear masks and sit in socially-distanced pods for the majority of the season, but also, during the early pandemic days, the audience was made up of first responders, “which sounds really nice but we quickly realized that a doctor who left an ER after a 30-hour shift is maybe not the best audience for comedy,” Bryant said.