Bob Odenkirk’s revenge thriller ‘Nobody’ leads box office with $6.7 million haul

Aside from two Warner Bros. titles — “Godzilla vs. Kong” (March 31) and video game adaptation “Mortal Kombat” (April 16) — movie theater marquees will be light on new releases in early spring. That’s because Disney majorly overhauled its film calendar last week, delaying or amending plans for “Black Widow,” Emma Stone’s “Cruella,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Pixar’s “Luca” and more. “Black Widow” was pushed from May 7 to July 9, when it will premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus for a premium $30 rental fee. “Cruella” will also play on the big screen and the company’s streaming platform when it arrives on May 28.