DMX mourned by family and friends at memorial service at Barclays Center

“DMX was the ghetto-est person that ever existed,” Styles P said. “What he means to us is indescribable. ... He celebrated us and pushed us. He was one of the most incredible individuals, because from the beginning of his career to the end, he accomplished something no one has ever accomplished. He was in pain the whole way. Whenever you (saw) him, that man was in pain, but he was built out of love. He was a beast with the rhymes.”