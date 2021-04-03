DMX hospitalized after suffering heart attack

TMZ reported that DMX overdosed on Friday night at his home around 11 p.m., causing the heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper is currently in a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., and is in the critical care unit. Sources told TMZ that he has “some brain activity,” while others said that he is in a “vegetative state.” A representative for DMX had no official comment on his condition, while another source close to the situation confirmed the report to Variety.