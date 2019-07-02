Sculptures weave in and out of office buildings near the Inner Harbor and illuminate subway stations with fluorescent light. Bright murals bring life to the sides of rowhomes and public schools. Some works you might pass by without even realizing they are art.

Baltimore was one of the first in the nation to adopt a “percent for public art” law, requiring the city allocate 1% of all capital construction costs toward public artwork. Today, the city has hundreds of works in its collection. But more money has gone to acquiring new works than to conserving the existing ones.

With its concrete foundation and rusting pyramid shapes, the Patapsco River Project on South Hanover Street might be mistaken for “something left over from a DOT project,” said Ryan Patterson, an administrator with Baltimore’s Office of Promotion & the Arts who works with the city’s public art collection.

This spring, BOPA partnered with Visit Baltimore to clean up the Patapsco River Project, removing trash, weeds and graffiti. In other cases, they have hired conservators to repaint artwork — like the battered Red Buoyant sculpture along the Inner Harbor by local artist Mary Ann Mears — or applied hot wax, as conservators did to a decades-old statue of Thurgood Marshall downtown. Today, Red Buoyant gleams brighter. Thurgood Marshall is recognizable as the first black Supreme Court justice. And the Patapsco River Project looks more like it did when it was first installed as a “gateway to the city” in the 1970s.

From the impossible-to-miss to the easily overlooked, here are public artworks to check out in Baltimore.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun The Male/Female sculpture stands outside Penn Station. The Male/Female sculpture stands outside Penn Station. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

1. Male/ female statue

The $750,000 statue in front of Penn Station has survived wind, torrential downpours and even a maelstrom of criticism since it was installed in 2004. An editorial in The Sun at the time of its installation characterized the statue as "oversized, underdressed and woefully out of place." The work is by Maine artist Jonathan Borofsky and commissioned and paid for by the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City. BOPA recently helped replace the lighting to get the “heart” beating again. Did you notice?

Penn Station Plaza, Station North

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun Red Buoyant by Mary Ann Mears at the Inner Harbor. Red Buoyant by Mary Ann Mears at the Inner Harbor. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

2. Red Buoyant

Another of the city’s most recognizable public artworks is this sculpture designed by local artist Mary Ann Mears and installed in the late 1970s, a vortex of red curves on the Inner Harbor. “It actually is rolling like a big wave in the direction of traffic,” Mears said.

Baltimore gave a second version of the work as a gift to sister city Kawasaki, Japan. In return, Kawasaki gave Baltimore the lantern garden that still sits near the Maryland Science Center.

The structure’s abstract shape makes it an attractive place for children to climb, or for skaters doing tricks, and, more recently, for people dropping off scooters. That’s done a number on its glossy red surface. Last year, the work got a new coat of paint courtesy of BOPA — and Mears said it looks better than ever.

100 E. Pratt St., Inner Harbor

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Nut & Bolt connects buildings at Mount Royal Elementary School. Nut & Bolt connects buildings at Mount Royal Elementary School. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

3. Nut & Bolt

Few people realize that most of Baltimore’s public art collection is actually housed in and around city school buildings. One is this public artwork at Mount Royal Elementary, which uses toylike construction to emphasize the building’s construction. Bolton Hill residents and BOPA are working to have the 1982 artwork by J. Arthur Benson restored.

Mount Royal Elementary, 121 McMechen St., Bolton Hill

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun Thurgood Marshall Statue stands outside the Garmatz Federal Courthouse in Baltimore. Thurgood Marshall Statue stands outside the Garmatz Federal Courthouse in Baltimore. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

4. Thurgood Marshall

Underneath decades of dirt and discoloration, the visage of Thurgood Marshall was scarcely visible. That is, until last year, when a local conservator cleaned and waxed Reuben Kramer’s 1979 statue of Marshall, a Baltimorean and the first black Supreme Court justice, outside downtown’s district courthouse. While much attention was paid to the removal of Confederate monuments in the city, Patterson said it’s just as important to honor existing artwork of African American leaders. “We have a long way to go to maintain everything in the City’s collection but the outcome of this work shows what a positive impact it can have,” Patterson wrote in an email.

198 W. Pratt St., Inner Harbor

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Walter Noble and Jerome Hawkins sit in the bus shelter at Baltimore and Highland Streets. Walter Noble and Jerome Hawkins sit in the bus shelter at Baltimore and Highland Streets. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

5. Pushpin bus shelter

It’s hard to miss the bus stop at Highland Avenue and Baltimore Street. A sculpture in the Southeast Baltimore neighborhood Baltimore Highlands features a giant red pushpin puncturing the bus shelter's roof, over which "Estamos aqui" (‘We’re here’) is adorned. It’s an homage to the Spanish-speaking residents who live in the area. "We're letting the people of Baltimore know that we're here and we matter," artist Rachel Timmins, who designed the sculpture, told The Sun in 2015.

Intersection of Baltimore Street and Highland Avenue, Highlandtown

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun Neon for the Charles Street Station by Greek American artist Stephen Antonakos. Neon for the Charles Street Station by Greek American artist Stephen Antonakos. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

6. “Neon for the Charles Street Station”

You’ll have to head underground to see this 1983 neon artwork by artist Stephen Antonakos, installed in the Charles Center Metro station. With its minimalist curves and angles, it almost looks like a sign written in script from the future.

Charles Street Station, Downtown

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun The pyramid-shaped statue along the Patapsco was oriented toward the river like an Egyptian temple, said artist Jim Sanborn The pyramid-shaped statue along the Patapsco was oriented toward the river like an Egyptian temple, said artist Jim Sanborn (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

7. Patapsco River Project/ Patapsco Delta

The pyramid-shaped statue along the Patapsco was oriented toward the river like an Egyptian temple, said artist Jim Sanborn. Inspired by a trip he took to Egypt, the work includes truncated pyramids made of steel — the materials were donated by Bethlehem Steel — resting atop a concrete base that took 20 cement mixers to complete.

But the work was largely forgotten along with the surrounding park in the ensuing decades. Sanborn said he drove up two years ago to visit the work and was distraught to see its condition. “Two years ago it was pretty nasty,” Sanborn said. Thanks to a recent grant, BOPA began the restoration process this spring, removing trees growing inside of it as well as graffiti.

At nearby Middle Branch Park, check out Paul Shortt’s temporary sculpture “Don’t Let Adulthood Corrupt You,” located along the waterfront.

3100 S. Hanover St., Cherry Hill

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun Flourish by Boston sculptor David Tonnesen was installed in 2015. Flourish by Boston sculptor David Tonnesen was installed in 2015. (Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun)

8. Flourish

Metallic dandelions tower over cars just off Route 40 in the Uplands, creating the illusion of an archway into the newly built housing development. The artwork by Boston sculptor David Tonnesen was installed in 2015 and commissioned through the Percent for Public Art program and the Department of Transportation. “The sculptures are made up of thousands of hammered stainless steel ‘stars’ a reference to the many individual residents that make up the sphere of the Uplands community,” Tonneson wrote of the piece.

Near intersection of Swann and Edmondson avenues, The Uplands