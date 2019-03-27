Beyond Opening Day: 8 ways to celebrate the return of baseball season and Baltimore's Orioles

The Orioles’ home opener is April 4, meaning that baseball will soon be back, and all will be well with the world.

Hopefully, everyone is as excited about Opening Day as Glen Burnie’s Sarah Robinson, a rabid fan known to the faithful as Baltimore Bird Lady. She and thousands of others have their tickets in hand and are primed to root for the O’s as they go up against the Evil Empire (a.k.a. the Yankees) beginning at 3:05 p.m. But maybe you want to take your celebration of the National Pastime’s return even further and immerse yourself in the baseball experience beyond a sunny afternoon (fingers crossed) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

With all you fine folks in mind, we offer this guide to celebrating beyond Opening Day. Sure, next Thursday’s booked for the O’s, but there are six other days in the week that need to be filled.

Tom Brenner / Baltimore Sun An exterior view of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. An exterior view of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. (Tom Brenner / Baltimore Sun)

1. Visit the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum

This one will take you very near Oriole Park at Camden Yards – only “a long fly ball away,” as its ad campaigns have repeatedly touted. And as far as baseball shrines with national significance are concerned, this may be the best in the country, outside of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In this unassuming rowhouse, George Herman Ruth Jr., the greatest player in Baseball history and among the most prominent figures of the 20th century, was born on Feb. 6, 1895. Nearly torn down in the 1960s, it was saved through a public fundraising campaign and opened to the public. Today, visitors can see the room where Babe was born, a hymnal from his days at St. Mary’s Industrial School, an exhibit on all the players who have hit 500 home runs, even bats the Babe used to launch some of his mammoth home runs.

The museum is holding its own block party from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Opening Day. Combo tickets that include admission to the game are long sold out, but party-only tickets are available for $60.

215 Emory St., Ridgely’s Delight. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily beginning April 1, until 7 p.m. on home-game nights. $5-$10 , free for kids under 5. baberuthmuseum.org.

Kyle Huson / HANDOUT Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys. Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys. (Kyle Huson / HANDOUT)

2. Catch a Minor League game

Maybe you couldn’t score the seats you wanted for Opening Day, or big crowds aren’t your style, but you still want to see some pro ball next week.

Thanks to the Orioles’ Maryland-centric farm system, four of the team’s minor-league affiliates play within 125 miles of Baltimore. And three of them start their seasons right around the same time as the big boys.

In Frederick, the Keys (milb.com/frederick) open their season on the same day as the O’s, although nearly four hours later, at 7 p.m. Or you could check out the Keys on Friday, April 5, when the Orioles have an off-day scheduled; game time is 7 p.m., and tickets run $7-$15.

As for the other minor-league Orioles affiliates? The Bowie Baysox (milb.com/bowie) open their home season April 11, against Harrisburg – the same day the Delmarva Shorebirds (milb.com/delmarva) start their home season in Salisbury against Lakewood. Cal Ripken’s team, the Aberdeen Ironbirds (milb.com/aberdeen), don’t start their short-season schedule until June 14.

Alex Brandon / AP Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals. Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Nationals. (Alex Brandon / AP)

3. Drop in on our Beltway rivals

For those rabid baseball fans who can’t wait to see the big boys in action, a trip south on I-95 could be in order. Our National League neighbors, the Washington Nationals, open their home season March 28 against the Mets, a full week before the O’s. They also play the Mets March 30-31, then welcome the Phillies for games on April 2 and 3.

Sure, D.C.’s Nationals Park is no OPACY, but Nats fans are largely a welcoming bunch, National League baseball has its perks (like seeing pitchers bat, an aspect of the game that seems to be doomed, judging by proposed rules changes that are already in the works) and it’ll be interesting to see for ourselves how much the Nationals will miss Bryce Harper.

Park at the New Carrollton rail station off U.S. 50 and take the D.C. Metro to the game. It’s only a block or two walk from the Metro stop to the stadium (true, it’s farther than from light rail to Orioles Park), and parking in the area can be tough to come by.

And if your early-season visit works out, maybe you’ll want to visit Nationals Park again, when the Orioles take on the Nats there Aug. 27-28.

Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol St. SE, Washington, D.C. $11-$415. mlb.com/nationals.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Orioles greats Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr., at third base on the baseball diamond at the former site of Baltimore Memorial Stadium. Orioles greats Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr., at third base on the baseball diamond at the former site of Baltimore Memorial Stadium. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

4. Reminisce at the Memorial Stadium site

From the time they re-entered the major leagues in 1954 until Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened its doors in 1992, major league baseball in Baltimore was headquartered at Memorial Stadium. There, crowds as large as 52,000 fans saw the Orioles win three World Series, saw Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer play their entire careers, saw Frank Robinson win the Triple Crown and Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken Jr. as rookies.

The stadium itself is long gone, shuttered for good in 1997, following the Ravens’ brief stay there, demolished in 2002. But the baseball memories remain. Driving the streets that surround the YMCA and senior apartments that now occupy the spot, you can still see some of the entrances that once funneled traffic onto the stadium parking lots. The white houses along 36th Street that used to give batters fits (the ball would blend into the house when it left the pitcher’s hand) still stand, quietly tormenting.