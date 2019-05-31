Generation Rx

The medical profession sustains this region, the way crutches bolster someone with a broken bone, or a ventilator keeps someone's lungs filled with oxygen. In Baltimore, six of the top 10 private employers are health-care-related. That's thousands of doctors working in the area, nearly 7,000 in just the city and Baltimore County. Medicine is this region's lifeblood, one could say. With so many people contributing so much to the health of the Baltimore area, we wanted to zero in on some of the newest talent in the pool. The 10 physicians and surgeons featured here are already catching people's eyes as up-and-coming stars in their fields, doing exciting things now and with promise for even more in the future.