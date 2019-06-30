Maryland Renaissance Festival's must-eats on a stick

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

On the outside, the $4 snack resembles a series of crispy nuggets strung on a skewer. But on the inside, a gooey combination of melted cheese and noodle awaits for a new take on one of America’s favorite side dishes. If you’re looking for a kick, opt for the spicy pepper jack version with bacon.

Pictured: Claire Ruschmeier, of Annapolis, sells items like macaroni and cheddar cheese on a stick, one of the food offerings in the Village of Revel Grove during the 42nd season of The Maryland Renaissance Festival.