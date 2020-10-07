9 things to do in Maryland to get into the fall spirit while staying safe from the coronavirus

Mask up and dress up for the Maryland Zoo’s annual ZooBOOO! event. Though the pandemic has put some of the celebration’s usual activities on hold, visitors are still invited to wear their favorite costumes and collect candy from trick-or-treat stations located throughout the zoo. You’ll have to wear a face mask in some areas of the park, and you should definitely wash your hands throughout your visit, but most animals are out and still viewable. Or, if you’re still nervous about going out in public, you can also watch their antics from home on the zoo’s live cams and feeds.