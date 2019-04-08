Smithsonian Channel to air show exploring whether Maryland General Casimir Pulaski may have been intersex

More than 200 years after Casimir Pulaski famously enlisted Marylanders to the revolutionary effort, his story is getting a new chapter.

The Smithsonian Channel television show “America’s Hidden Stories” is scheduled to air an episode Monday night exploring the biological sex of General Casimir Pulaski.

The episode explores new evidence that the Revolutionary War hero may have been intersex — a person born with both male and female sex characteristics.

Pulaski was born in Poland in 1745 and joined the American forces in 1777 under George Washington, who asked him to organize a corps of cavalry. He recruited men from Maryland and named the troop "Pulaski's Maryland Legion." Pulaski became "Father of the Cavalry,” The Sun previously reported.

He was wounded in the Battle of Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 9, 1779, and died two days later.

Pulaski’s name has survived in Baltimore’s Patterson Park, where a monument is dedicated to him, and in Maryland’s Route 40, which is also named Pulaski Highway.

In the 1990s, researchers from Arizona State University and the University of Georgia examined what are believed to be Pulaski’s remains in an effort to determine their authenticity, according to ASU Now.

When the researchers took a look at the pelvis, they discovered the pelvic cavity more closely resembled that of a woman’s. Mitochondrial DNA testing later confirmed the remains matched Pulaski’s family line, ASU Now reported.

One possibly explanation “America’s Hidden Stories” seeks to explore is that Pulaski was intersex. The episode is scheduled to air Monday evening at 8 p.m.

