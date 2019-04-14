Which celebrity chef is most popular in Maryland? (Hint: This should be a piece of cake)

As far as celebrity chefs go, none is more popular than the late Anthony Bourdain.

The host of “Parts Unknown,” “No Reservations,” and “A Cook’s Tour,” who died last June, is the most-searched among chef television hosts, according to a USDirect report based on Google Trends. He was the top-searched chef in 10 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, both Carolinas, Texas and Virginia.

In Maryland, a Baltimore-based pastry professional with a penchant for crazy confections was most-Googled chef: Duff Goldman, founder of Charm City Cakes and star of “Ace of Cakes.”

Goldman, who opened Charm City Cakes in 2002 and hosted “Ace of Cakes” for 10 seasons, was also top of the Google Trends list in Iowa, Kansas and Pennsylvania.

Alton Brown, of “Good Eats,” came in second to Bourdain in the rankings, followed by Anne Burrell (“Worst Cooks in America”) and Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Bake Off”).

