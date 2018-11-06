Idris Elba, star of 'The Wire,' is People's sexiest man alive

The actor known for his role as Russell “Stringer” Bell on “The Wire” is People magazine’s latest sexiest man alive.

Idris Elba, 46, received the title this week, marking the 33rd time People magazine has awarded the distinction.

Elba played Bell, a Baltimore drug lord, on the first three seasons of David Simon’s HBO drama. The role helped propel him to stardom.

The British actor has also played characters including Heimdall in Marvel’s “Thor” films, John Luther in the British crime series “Luther,” Nelson Mandela in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and the voice of Shere Khan in “The Jungle Book.” He won a Golden Globe in 2012 for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television” for his role in Luther.

But the sexiest man alive is off the market. In February, Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre. She said yes.

