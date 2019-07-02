Five Maryland historical sites hosting Fourth of July events

Thursday will mark 243 years since the United States of America declared its independence. As time goes on, historical sites in Maryland still remain standing. You can get a taste of history by celebrating the Fourth of July at these historical sites across Maryland:

July 4: View fireworks in Historic Annapolis

Annapolis has an evening of events lined up to commemorate Independence Day. The schedule includes a parade at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., all occurring in the heart of historic, downtown Annapolis. The city’s 18th century architecture will transport you back in time to when the United States was just a budding, independent nation. In fact, the Maryland State House was the nation’s first peace time capitol from 1783 to 1784 and is the oldest state capitol building still in use in the nation. More information about Annapolis’ Independence Day celebration is on visitannapolis.org.

July 4: Celebrate Independence Day in one of America’s earliest settlement cities

Byron Memorial Park in Williamsport is hosting afternoon concerts and fireworks, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., to celebrate America’s independence. Learn about the history of settlement and trading in Williamsport, a town founded by Revolutionary War heroes in the late 1700s. In fact, President George Washington visited the the town in 1790 and ordered the main streets in Williamsport to be at least 60 feet wide, indicating his desire that the town would be the capital of the United States, favoring Williamsport’s location on the Potomac River. More information about the town’s history and July 4th celebration can be found on visithagerstown.com.

July 4: Take a trip back in time one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence

The William Paca House and Garden in Annapolis is hosting an Independence Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Annapolis Living Historians as they portray William Paca, Maryland’s third governor and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and other historic figures who played a role during America’s independence. Activities include a tour of the house, arts and crafts and costumed reenactors from the Revolutionary period. More information about the William Paca House’s July 4th celebration is on annapolis.org.

July 6: Hear the Maryland Symphony Orchestra at a national historic battlefield site

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra has hosted the free “Salute to Independence” concert since 1986 at Antietam National Battlefield near Sharpsburg. While the Antietam National Battlefield was not a part of the Revolutionary War, it is known as the site of “The Bloodiest Day in American History” by the National Park Service. Twenty-three thousand soldiers were killed, wounded or missing after 12 hours of combat during the Civil War. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks immediately following at 9:45 p.m. More information about the Salute to Independence concert is on nps.gov.

July 1-7: Learn about the American Revolution at Fort Frederick

Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool is hosting a week-long event, “The Fort is pretty full” about Fort Frederick’s role during the American Revolution. The schedule includes a full day of activities, like musket firing demonstrations and interactive military drills, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events will be held at the fort on the park’s 585-acre landscape, bordering the Potomac River. Fort Frederick was built in 1756 and served aided the military during the French and Indian War, the American Revolution and the Civil War. More information about the Fort Frederick events is on friendsoffortfrederick.info.